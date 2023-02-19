472,700 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 472,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,000. AES makes up approximately 4.8% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES Stock Performance

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is -140.42%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

