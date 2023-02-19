5,643,007 Shares in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Purchased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,643,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 25.79% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.