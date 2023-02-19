68,000 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 199,842 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TWST opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

