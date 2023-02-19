80,000 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Vericel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL opened at $29.82 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

