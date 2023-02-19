90,000 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,000. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 1.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.