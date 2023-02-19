AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 608,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

AAON opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

