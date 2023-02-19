AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAONGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 608,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

AAON Stock Up 1.7 %

AAON opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

