Aavegotchi Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00005238 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $58.43 million and $11.24 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002095 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00425678 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,962.97 or 0.28197651 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
