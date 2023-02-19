ABCMETA (META) Price Down 8.7% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $325.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00216074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,693.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009751 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $332.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

