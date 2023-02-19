Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Acquires $47,070.00 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Roberts bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.