Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

