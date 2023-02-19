Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 6.2 %

AEM stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 706.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.