Aion Price Reaches $0.0395 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $19.81 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00233761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00058974 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000422 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000712 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

