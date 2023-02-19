Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $182.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

