Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $145.00 at Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.6 %

ABNB opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $182.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Airbnb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

