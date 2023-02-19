Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $98.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

