Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $74,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.