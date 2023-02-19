Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

