Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Cormark

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$835.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.61 and a 52-week high of C$20.77.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.