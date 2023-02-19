Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $91.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00080627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00057890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,325,107,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,908,970 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.