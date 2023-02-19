Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Zacks reports. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion during the quarter.

Allianz Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,522. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($252.69) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($287.10) to €271.00 ($291.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.33.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

