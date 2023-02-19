Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.