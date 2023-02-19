Alpha Finance Lab 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.94 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $131.70 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.01292779 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013852 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036543 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.79 or 0.01644388 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

