Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.94 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $131.70 million and $13.94 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.01292779 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013852 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036543 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.79 or 0.01644388 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001284 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

