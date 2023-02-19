Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 85.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 921,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,811,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 118.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock worth $580,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

