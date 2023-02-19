Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 85.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 921,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,811,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 118.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock worth $580,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

SI-BONE Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50.

SI-BONE Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.