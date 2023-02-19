Altium Capital Management LP Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for approximately 1.9% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Glaukos worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of GKOS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.21. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

