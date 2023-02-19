Altium Capital Management LP Invests $846,000 in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $39,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,225 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $676.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.49. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

