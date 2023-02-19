Altium Capital Management LP Invests $846,000 in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.
In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $39,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,225 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
