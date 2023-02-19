Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

JFBRW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JFBRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.