Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance
JFBRW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
About Jeffs’ Brands
