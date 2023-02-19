American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,019,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.9 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

