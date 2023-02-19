American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 4.8 %

AEL opened at $44.99 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

