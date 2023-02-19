AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABC opened at $161.49 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

