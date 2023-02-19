Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.
AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Insider Activity at Amplitude
In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
Amplitude Price Performance
AMPL stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
