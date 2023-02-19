Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 5,056.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 625,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 859.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 604,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 541,552 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPL stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

