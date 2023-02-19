Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.32.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.97. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

