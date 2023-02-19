Analysts Set Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) PT at $43.50

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

STLFF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

