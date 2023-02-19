Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $77.25

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $42,159,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,183,532. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.