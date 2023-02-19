Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price at $55.50

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at $406,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at $406,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $194,560 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viasat by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Viasat has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

