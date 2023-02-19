Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $562,421.21 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00080444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00058058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00030510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.