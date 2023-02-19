Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.14-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $530-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.73 million. Appian also updated its Q1 guidance to -($0.33-0.27) EPS.

Appian Price Performance

Appian stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,082,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,521,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,082,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,521,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,727,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,293,441.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Appian by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

