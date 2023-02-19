AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.94.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.