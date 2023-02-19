Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $138.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APTV. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.76.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %

APTV stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $144.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after buying an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.