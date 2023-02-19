Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 79,844 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.38% of Aptiv worth $80,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

