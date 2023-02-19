Aragon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.78 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00012379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $131.20 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00423883 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.97 or 0.28078772 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Aragon
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
