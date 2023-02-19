Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,705,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

