Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,285 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.20% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $89,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

