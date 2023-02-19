Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $20.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASC. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE ASC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $19.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 138,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

