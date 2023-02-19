Ark Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 15% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $66.58 million and $10.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005233 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000993 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,164,242 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

