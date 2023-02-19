Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after buying an additional 379,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.03 and a 12 month high of $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $187.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

