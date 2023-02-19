Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$9.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.83. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$8.77 and a one year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

