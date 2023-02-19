ASD (ASD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.16 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $38.67 million and $3.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00215811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

