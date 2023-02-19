Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
AWH opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.89. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26.
