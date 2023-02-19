AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. 3,553,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,342. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $213.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.